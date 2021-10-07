Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

PNR traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. 6,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Amundi bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,383,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after acquiring an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after acquiring an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,971,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

