Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:PAG traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,839. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

