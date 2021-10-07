Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after buying an additional 442,962 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,114,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,755,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,677,000.

SPHB opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56.

