Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,108 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

