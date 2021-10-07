Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 812,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 436,886 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.