Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Watsco by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Watsco by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $271.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.50. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

