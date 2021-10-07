Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at $3,454,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SOHU stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

