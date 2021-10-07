Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,602 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $596.77 million, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.59%.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

