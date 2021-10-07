Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

NYSE BTU opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

