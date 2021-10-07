Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.38

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.38 and last traded at $118.35, with a volume of 8890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

