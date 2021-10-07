Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $121.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. Paychex has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

