Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

