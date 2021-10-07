ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0735 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $738.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,199.91 or 1.00058650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 137.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00056160 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.59 or 0.00534605 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004808 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

