Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,384 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $114.39 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $120.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.