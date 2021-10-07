Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,101 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,119,000 after purchasing an additional 468,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,418,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after buying an additional 87,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $953.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

