Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

