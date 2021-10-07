Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $201,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

