Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 15.67 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £302.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.50. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Deon Louw bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

