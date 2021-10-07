Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.17. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.