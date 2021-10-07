Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Position Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMI. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

