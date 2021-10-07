Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

NYSE OC traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

