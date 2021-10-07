Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 446,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVID traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 247,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

