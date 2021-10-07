Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

OVID has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 609,818 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

