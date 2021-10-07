Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
OVID has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
