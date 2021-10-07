Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $2,069,750.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.