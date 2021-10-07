Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce $388.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.60 million to $393.67 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $437,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 1,906,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

