Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up to $7.16

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $7.68. Ouster shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 1,921 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 290,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 139,816 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

