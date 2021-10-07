Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,554. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $823.29 million and a P/E ratio of -33.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orla Mining by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 586,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Orla Mining by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 324,409 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

