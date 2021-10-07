Origin Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $9.05 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $487,170.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00057215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00094287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00127308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.76 or 1.00392789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.38 or 0.06320636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

