Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDF remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Orica has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.
Orica Company Profile
