Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

