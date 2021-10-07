Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Down 3.8%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56. 372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,044,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

