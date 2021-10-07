OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 5.9% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 36,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,893,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $689.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

