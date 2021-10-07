Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

OTCMKTS:MXCHY remained flat at $$5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.1891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Orbia Advance’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.