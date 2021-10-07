Oracle Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.