Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.45. 247,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,028,519. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $253.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.