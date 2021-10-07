Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Purchases $109,464.32 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORCL opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.