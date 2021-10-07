Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Purchases $109,464.32 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ORCL opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
