Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

