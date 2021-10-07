OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.18). Approximately 3,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 62,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a report on Wednesday.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £68.35 million and a PE ratio of 26.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.71.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.