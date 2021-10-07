Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$88.48 and last traded at C$88.22. 96,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 130,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Onex from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 target price on Onex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

