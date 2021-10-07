OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $271,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $491,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $3.69 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

