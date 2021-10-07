Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ONCY stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.