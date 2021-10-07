OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

