OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Levere during the second quarter worth about $3,897,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Levere during the second quarter worth about $3,911,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the second quarter worth about $3,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Levere stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

