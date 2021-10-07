OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.29% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIIX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

GIIX stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

