OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHPA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,141,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.