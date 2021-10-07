OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $482,000 in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARRW. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.