OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $1.49 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

