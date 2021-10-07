OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 79,806 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPR. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,007,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,285,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,738,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPR stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

