OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.15% of Gores Technology Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPA. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $5,025,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

