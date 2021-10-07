Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OHI. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,900. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

